Auto suppliers rally on tariff relief hopes

Dec. 12, 2019 10:39 AM ETCPS, DLPH, MOD, WPRT, GTX, AXL, VNE, DAN, SUP, MPAA, LDL, MNRO, LEA, ALVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Auto suppliers take off after the U.S. offers to reduce tariffs on Chinese goods as trade talks progress.
  • 35 out of the 38 publicly-traded stocks in the tariff-sensitive sector are showing gains this morning.
  • Notable advancers include Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS +5.3%), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +3.7%), Modine Manufacturing (MOD +4.4%), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT +4.2%), Garrett Motion (GTX +5.1%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +4.1%), Veoneer (VNE +4%), Dana (DAN +3.6%), Superior Industries (SUP +3.8%), Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA +2.8%), Lydall (LDL +3.9%), Monro (MNRO +3.8%), Lear (LEA +2.2%) and Autoliv (ALV +2.4%).
