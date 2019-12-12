Auto suppliers rally on tariff relief hopes
- Auto suppliers take off after the U.S. offers to reduce tariffs on Chinese goods as trade talks progress.
- 35 out of the 38 publicly-traded stocks in the tariff-sensitive sector are showing gains this morning.
- Notable advancers include Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS +5.3%), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +3.7%), Modine Manufacturing (MOD +4.4%), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT +4.2%), Garrett Motion (GTX +5.1%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +4.1%), Veoneer (VNE +4%), Dana (DAN +3.6%), Superior Industries (SUP +3.8%), Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA +2.8%), Lydall (LDL +3.9%), Monro (MNRO +3.8%), Lear (LEA +2.2%) and Autoliv (ALV +2.4%).