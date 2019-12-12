Kaleido Bio up 11% on advancement of KB174

Thinly traded micro cap Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO +10.5% ) is up on below-average volume, a modest 39K shares, on the heels of its announced advancement of candidate KB174 for the potential treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, a decline in brain function due to severe liver disease.

The company made its decision based on results from a proof-of-concept study that showed a 26% reduction in a biomarker of microbiome ammonia production in patients with well-compensated cirrhosis while being well-tolerated.

KB174, one of the company's Microbiome Metabolic Therapy (MMT) candidates, is designed to lower ammonia and multidrug-resistant pathogens in the body by modulating the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome.