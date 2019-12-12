More Nordson's Q4 results; provides FY20 guidance

Nordson (NDSN -1.5% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 2.8% Y/Y to $585.45M, with 4% organic growth and 1% unfavorable impact of forex.

Sales by business segments: Adhesive dispensing systems $253.69M (+1.1% Y/Y); Advanced technology systems $249M (-0.5% Y/Y); and Industrial coating systems $82.76M (+21.3% Y/Y).

Sales by Geographic region: United States $206.87M (+12% Y/Y); Americas $44.5M (-4.7% Y/Y); Europe $145.95M (-16.5% Y/Y); Japan $37.19M (+7.8% Y/Y); and Asia Pacific $150.94M (+17.3% Y/Y).

Q3 Operating margin expanded by 335 bps to 23.9%.

Adj. EBITDA was $164.75M (+14.9% Y/Y); and margin improved by 295 bps to 28.1%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $146.46M, compared to $161.71M a year ago; and Adj. Free cash flow was $128.74M (+9.1% Y/Y).

Backlog for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 was ~$385M (-1% Y/Y).

FY20 Guidance: Organic sales volume growth of 1% to 3%; and GAAP diluted EPS growth of 2% to 6%. Company expects to hold reported operating margin and EBITDA margin equal to FY19 results.

