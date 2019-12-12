DLH Holdings reports weak margins for Q4

DLH Holdings (DLHC +1.6% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 66.8% Y/Y to $54.2M.

Operating margin declined 235 bps to 6.27%; the lower margin was due to increased D&A, including amortization of acquired intangibles in the S3 transaction.

Adj. EBIDTA margin declined 68 bps to 9.8%.

G&A expenses were $7.1M (+61.4% Y/Y) with D&A of $1.92M (+225.4% Y/Y).

As of September 30, 2019; Cash and equivalents were $1.8M.

Senior bank debt was reduced by $14M since the S3 transaction on June 7, 2019, resulting in a remaining debt balance of $56M.

CFO generated was $18M, reflecting higher net income and improved working capital.

The Company expects interest expense of ~$3.2M for fiscal 2020 based on its fixed rate debt and a projection of interest expense on its floating rate debt at 2% LIBOR.

