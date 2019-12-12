Argo Group gains 2.2% after moving to refresh board

Argo Group International Holdings (NYSE:ARGO) jumps 2.2% after the company agrees to refresh its board and move up its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to as early as March.

The moves come after Voce Capital Management filed a definitive consent statement with the SEC to solicit consents to convene a special general meeting of Argo shareholders to remove five members of the board and elect five new directors.

Argo says five directors will retire from the board — Gary V. Woods, chairman; F. Sedgwick Browne; Hector De Leon; Mural R. Josephson; John R. Power, Jr.

The company has filed a definitive consent revocation statement with the SEC and urges shareholders to disregard any blue consent cards received from Voce.

"With the retirement of five members of the Board and an accelerated timeline for the 2020 AGM, the Board does not believe it is constructive to call a special general meeting that would be convened a few weeks before the 2020 AGM and entail unnecessary costs and distraction," the company said in a statement.