PG&E bankruptcy plan bashed by Elliott

Elliott Management comes out publicly for the first time against PG&E's (PCG -3.1% ) restructuring plan, saying it fails to meet California's guidelines and jeopardizes the long-term health of the company.

Elliott, which is one of PG&E's largest creditors, says its own proposal would leave the utility in better financial shape when it emerges from bankruptcy.

The hedge fund says the $10B in added debt included in PG&E's plan likely would lead it to be "a sub-investment grade, junk-bond issuer," and the ~$1B in cash diverted under the plan for interest and shareholder payments would limit the utility's ability to invest in critical safety upgrades and infrastructure.

The comments come as California's Gov. Newsom is set to decide whether to support PG&E's proposed $13.5B payout to wildfire victims.