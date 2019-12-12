Bruker completes debt financing moves

Bruker (BRKR -0.2% ) has finalized certain debt financing actions aimed at enhancing its financial flexibility and funding its strategic goals.

Establishment of a new $600M five-year credit revolver.

A new $300M seven-year term loan with cross-currency and interest rate swap provisions.

Private placement of SFr297M 10-year senior notes.

New cross-currency swaps on $205M of existing 2012 notes.

Interest rates are now fixed on ~60% of the company's total borrowing capacity.

Debt maturities extended out three years to 2029.

Proceeds will fund the repayment of outstanding borrowings under its 2015 credit revolver in addition to strategic objectives.