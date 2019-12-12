Seeking Alpha
Financials  | M&A

Genworth +4.0% after sale on Genworth MI Canada closes

|About: Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW)|By:, SA News Editor

Genworth Financial advances 4.0% after closing on the sale of its majority stake in Genworth MI Canada (OTCPK:GMICF) to Brookfield Business Partners (BBU +1.1%).

As previously reported, the purchase price was C$2.4B.

Net cash proceeds, including the aggregate amount of the special dividend paid in October and adjustments for foreign exchange, fees, and expenses, were US$1.8B.

The company made no mention of any further progress in China Oceanwide's pending acquisition of GNW; Genworth sold its stake in Genworth MI Canada because Canadian authorities wouldn't sign off on the Genworth-Oceanwide deal.

China Oceanwide originally agreed in October 2016 to buy Genworth Financial; the parties have entered into 12 waiver and agreements extending the merger deadline since then. The current merger agreement deadline is at the end of this month.

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on GNW