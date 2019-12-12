Genworth +4.0% after sale on Genworth MI Canada closes

Genworth Financial advances 4.0% after closing on the sale of its majority stake in Genworth MI Canada (OTCPK:GMICF) to Brookfield Business Partners (BBU +1.1% ).

As previously reported, the purchase price was C$2.4B.

Net cash proceeds, including the aggregate amount of the special dividend paid in October and adjustments for foreign exchange, fees, and expenses, were US$1.8B.

The company made no mention of any further progress in China Oceanwide's pending acquisition of GNW; Genworth sold its stake in Genworth MI Canada because Canadian authorities wouldn't sign off on the Genworth-Oceanwide deal.

China Oceanwide originally agreed in October 2016 to buy Genworth Financial; the parties have entered into 12 waiver and agreements extending the merger deadline since then. The current merger agreement deadline is at the end of this month.