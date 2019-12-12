U.S. moves targeting Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas project slammed in Europe

German officials lash out against U.S. moves to impose sanctions on Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, with Foreign Minister Maas saying "European energy policy must be decided in Europe, not the U.S."

The U.S. House included the sanctions in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act approved yesterday, and the Senate is expected to approve the measure as early next week before Pres. Trump signs it into law.

Officials in the U.S. and some eastern European countries fear Nord Stream 2 will allow Russia to all but abandon the Ukrainian transit system that has handled most Russian gas deliveries to Europe for decades.

Gazprom's European partners in the project are Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Germany's Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and France's Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).