Facebook's oversight board hits delay

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is running behind schedule with its independent oversight board and now won't name members until next year.

The oversight board can make final decisions on what content is displayed on the platform and can overrule CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook says the delay is due to unexpected complexities in establishing the board's trust and trimming the more than 1,000 nominees to about 40 people.

The company now plans to announce the co-chairs and the first set of about 20 members after January.

Facebook also makes an initial commitment of $130M to the new board trust, which should cover operations for at least six years.