China reluctant to commit to ag buying contracts, Perdue says

Chinese officials have told Pres. Trump that they would buy $40B-$50B worth of U.S. farm goods but were reluctant to commit to contracts, Agriculture Secretary Perdue said in an interview with Fox Business News.

It's a "problem" that China is willing to make commitments behind closed doors but then is slow to agree to contracts, Perdue said.

The secretary is "hopeful" that China will not follow through on retaliatory tariffs planned for U.S. agriculture products on Dec. 15.

ETFs: DBA, CORN, MOO, SOYB, WEAT, JJGTF, RJA, COW, DAG, FTAG, JJA, GRU, CROP, VEGI, OTC:AGA, FUD