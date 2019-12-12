Trade-fueled stock surge fades

The three major U.S. stock averages pull back from session highs reached after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. negotiators are offering to cut existing tariffs on Chinese goods and to cancel new duties scheduled to take effect three days from now.

The S&P 500 rises 0.6% , the Nasdaq is up 0.4% , and the Dow adds 0.6% . Earlier, they had each gained as much as 1.1%.

The advance started soon after President Trump tweeted that a big deal with China is "VERY close."

Energy ( +1.9% ) and financials ( +1.6% ) lead S&P 500 industry sectors, while traditionally defensive sectors of real estate ( -1.3% ) and utilities (flat) lag the broader market.

10-year Treasury sinks, boosting yield by 9 basis points to 1.89%.

Crude oil climbs 1.1% to $59.41 per barrel; gold slips 0.3% to $1,470.80 per ounce.

The Dollar Index is little changed at 97.40.