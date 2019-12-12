Copper rally cools as miners lock in higher prices

Copper prices pause after racking up six straight sessions of gains as miners hedged to take advantage of the highest prices since July.

Benchmark LME copper -0.2% at $6,143/metric ton after surging 6% in little more than a week, partly on optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and improving economic data.

"Late yesterday there were some upside [option] calls being sold, which was putting some pressure on the market," Sucden Financial broker Robert Montefusco tells Reuters.

Also weighing on copper was news that one of China's biggest private copper smelters denied speculation that it had filed for bankruptcy and said operations were running normally.

U.S.-listed copper producers are higher: FCX +0.5% , SCCO +0.1% , TECK +1.7% .

ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJC