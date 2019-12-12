Comcast bull says 'bad news' priced in

Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche says that "much of the bad news surprise for 2020 is now fully out and reflected" in Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stock price.

The analyst continues to believe Comcast's near-term investments "should deliver accelerated returns over the long term."

Fritzsche lowers Q4/2020 estimates to account for the more modest NBC Universal numbers, lower box office performance, and added cost and investment pressures.

Wells Fargo maintains an Overweight rating and $50 price target. Comcast has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.