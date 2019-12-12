Energy tops sector leaderboard on trade optimism

Energy (XLE +1.7% ) is today's top-performing S&P sector in a broadly higher market, recouping earlier losses to gain 1.6% for the week, trading ahead of the remaining 10 groups on this week's leaderboard.

Crude oil futures are higher, with U.S. WTI +1% to $59.33/bbl and Brent +1% to 64.36/bbl, setting a fresh high for the week following some volatility in recent days, after Pres. Trump said the U.S. was close to reaching a trade deal with China.

Among notable oil and gas movers: BKR +4.1% , MRO +3.4% , NBL +3.4 %, APA +3.1% , ET +3% , HAL +2.8% , FTI +2.5% , HES +2.3% , PXD +2.3% , MPC +2.2% , EOG +2.2% , DVN +2% .

