Energy tops sector leaderboard on trade optimism

Energy (XLE +1.7%) is today's top-performing S&P sector in a broadly higher market, recouping earlier losses to gain 1.6% for the week, trading ahead of the remaining 10 groups on this week's leaderboard.
Crude oil futures are higher, with U.S. WTI +1% to $59.33/bbl and Brent +1% to 64.36/bbl, setting a fresh high for the week following some volatility in recent days, after Pres. Trump said the U.S. was close to reaching a trade deal with China.
Among notable oil and gas movers: BKR +4.1%, MRO +3.4%, NBL +3.4%, APA +3.1%, ET +3%, HAL +2.8%, FTI +2.5%, HES +2.3%, PXD +2.3%, MPC +2.2%, EOG +2.2%, DVN +2%.
ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, DWT, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, BGR, DRIP, DBO, ERY, FENY, DIG, NDP, FIF, OILU, DTO, IYE, USL, DUG, IEO, USOU, OILD, USOI, WTIU, CRAK
