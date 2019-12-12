Basic Energy to divest pressure pumping assets
- Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) says it will sell its pressure pumping services assets in several deals totaling $30M-$45M.
- "Despite the recent repositioning and restructuring in the pumping business, activity and pricing remain difficult, inhibiting the potential for positive free cash flow in the near- to medium-term," the company says.
- Basic says the sales will fund its projected 2020-21 capital budget for its Agua Libre Midstream business.
- The company says its coiled tubing business complements its well servicing operations and will not be affected by the sales.