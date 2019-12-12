Toll Brothers forms JV for West Dallas apartment community
- Toll Brothers (TOL -1.1%) and real estate investment firm Canyon Partners Real Estate form a joint venture to develop a 331-unit, mixed-use, apartment community in the West Dallas submarket.
- The joint venture obtained a $42M construction loan from BB&T Real Estate Funding; the debt and equity financing were arranged by Toll Brothers' in-house finance department.
- Toll Brothers Apartment Living will manage the development of the community, to be named Westerly.
- Leasing and first move-ins are projected to start in Spring 2021.
- The new project adds to Toll Brothers' existing apartment developments in the region. "We currently have three rental communities totaling over 850 units under construction in metro Dallas with a significant pipeline of future projects on the way," said Fred Cooper, Toll's senior vice president for finance, international development, and investor relations.