Woodside affirms Kitimat LNG commitment after ditched by Chevron

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) says it remains committed to the Kitimat liquefied natural gas project in British Columbia after 50%-owner Chevron (NYSE:CVX) announced plans to exit several gas-related assets including Kitimat.

Woodside says Kitimat LNG has significant advantages, "including the potential to be the world's cleanest LNG project using renewable power from the region's abundant hydro sources, strong upstream supply options and proximity to growing export markets in North Asia."

The company says it will work with any new partner seeking to enter the joint venture.

CVX's move is the latest in a string of setbacks for B.C.'s LNG industry, which once boasted nearly 20 proposed projects.