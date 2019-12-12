Boeing CEO to meet with FAA chief Dickson today - Reuters

Boeing (BA -1% ) shares slide following a Reuters report that CEO Dennis Muilenburg will meet today with Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson to discuss the fate of the grounded 737 MAX.

The report cites an email from the FAA to Capitol Hill which says Dickson is "concerned that Boeing continues to pursue a return to service schedule that is not realistic due to delays that accumulated for a variety of reasons," and he will make clear that "both the FAA and Boeing must take the time to get this right."