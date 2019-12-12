Weingarten Realty amends, extends $500M revolving credit facility

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI -0.7% ) amends $500M revolving credit facility and extends it to March 30, 2024.

Has option to extend the maturity date for two consecutive six-month periods.

Borrowing margin: LIBOR + 82.5 basis points; borrowing margin and facility fee are priced off a grid tied to WRI's senior unsecured credit ratings.

Include option that allows WRI to request bids for up to $250M, along with an accordion feature to increase facility amount up to $850M.

Intends to use proceeds to fund acquisition and new development activities and for general corporate purposes.