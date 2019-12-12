BHP puts industry groups on notice over climate policies

BHP says it is reviewing its membership in four mining industry associations due to concerns about their climate and energy policies, although it is not yet ready to pull out.

The company has faced mounting pressure from investors worried that some mineral lobby groups are promoting coal use, but a majority of BHP shareholders voted against a related resolution at annual general meetings earlier this year in London and Sydney.

BHP says it is reviewing Australia's state-based New South Wales Minerals Council because it had argued that affordable, reliable power was more important than emissions reduction, while BHP believes all three factors should be considered on an integrated basis.