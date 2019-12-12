Francisco's LogMeIn bid could top $4.5B - report

The buyout of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) by Francisco Partners could be valued at more than $4.5B, according to Dealreporter sources.
Financing commitments are reportedly due by tomorrow. Equity for the acquisition will likely be up to 30% of the transaction value and debt financing could total $3.4-3.5B.
The deal could be announced as early as next week, but the terms aren't finalized, and the details could still change.
Related: Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that Francisco and Elliot are in talks to buy LOGM for more than $4B.
LOGM shares are up 4.2% to $83.15.
