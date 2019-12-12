Tariff announcement may be 'imminent' - Reuters

In a briefing with senators, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said announcements on U.S. tariffs could be "imminent," Reuters reports, citing Sen. John Cornyn.

U.S. negotiators have offered to cut tariffs on about $375B in Chinese goods by half and suspend tariffs on $160B in goods scheduled to take effect on Dec. 15, two people familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Meanwhile, President Trump plans to meet with trade advisers at 2:30 PM ET, Bloomberg reports.

Earlier today, Trump tweeted that the U.S. is very close to a deal with China. "They want it, and so do we!" he wrote.

That pivots from comments he made last week about possibly waiting until after the 2020 elections to reach an agreement.

The Nasdaq rises 0.5% , the S&P 500 adds 0.6% , and the Dow gains 0.5% .

The 10-year Treasury falls, boosting yield up 9 basis points to 1.89%.

The U.S. Dollar Index, which had been down earlier, edges up 0.1% to 97.48.

ETFs: YINN, TDF, YANG, GXC, CYB