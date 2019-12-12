Credit Suisse turns bullish on Home Depot

Credit Suisse hikes its rating on Home Depot (HD -0.1% ) to Outperform from Neutral on a positive view of the year ahead.

"We believe HD offers an attractive risk/reward now after its recent pullback (-11% since Q3 results), and yesterday’s guidance reset, with optionality on improving external and internal drivers in FY20. Beyond that, we firmly believe in this team, and the initiatives aimed to expand its reach to new customer segments and categories, while leveraging its stores, building a differentiated omnichannel and digital experience, and creating the fastest delivery network that will widen its moat over time."

The firm's price target of $235 on Home Depot is 22.5X the 2020 EPS estimate and stands a shade above the average sell-side PT of $234.35.