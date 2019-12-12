Rising number of Chinese companies default on debt - NY Times

After binging on debt to finance expansion, China's companies are now faced with paying it back and a rising number of Chinese companies can't, the New York Times' Alexandra Stevenson reports.

Two high-profile companies — Peking University Founder Group and commodities trading firm Tewoo Group — missed bond payments in the past two weeks.

Tewoo, which is controlled by the government of the Chinese city of Tianjin, became the first state-backed company to miss a payment to foreign investors in 20 years.

Chinese corporate borrowers have defaulted on almost $20B in loans this year, surpassing the total for 2018.

Chinese companies have hundreds of billions of dollars of debt that comes due in the next two years, with more than $200B owed to lenders and investors outside of China.

“We are expecting defaults to rise. There are many other companies that are operating in a very difficult environment,” said Christopher Lee, a China credit specialist at S&P Global.

Chinese companies are faced with paying back $90B in U.S.-dollar-denominated debt to lenders outside of China, according to S&P Global. In 2021, $110B more will come due.

On a more local level, Chinese companies owe $694.6B to bondholders next year and $706B in 2021.

While once the Chinese government would step in to support companies, now Beijing has become more willing to let companies go under to teach them a lesson about borrowing too much.

ETFs: YINN, TDF, YANG, GXC, PGJ