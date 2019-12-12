Regulator to decide on Marathon's Alaska LNG import project in July

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has delayed the decision date on Marathon Petroleum's (MPC +3% ) plan to convert the Kenai liquefied natural gas export plant in Alaska into an import terminal to July 2020, instead of in March.

FERC says it revised the schedule for the project because the company was not able to provide certain information needed by agency staff needed for an environmental assessment until January.

MPC asked FERC in March for permission to modify the existing Kenai LNG export facility so it could receive a cargo of LNG that would produce natural gas to be used at its Kenai refinery located next to the LNG facility.