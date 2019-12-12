Government climate plan part of Teck oil project decision, minister says

Canada's government will take into account its plan to make Canada carbon neutral by 2050 when it considers whether to approve Teck Resources' (TECK +2.6% ) plan for the giant Frontier oil sands mine in Alberta, Environment Minister Wilkinson says.

On the other hand, the government will be "as responsive as we possibly can to the concerns and aspirations" of the residents of oil producing provinces Alberta and Saskatchewan, Wilkinson says.

Teck is seeking approval for its C$20.6B (US$15.5B) Frontier project, which involves an open pit mine that eventually would produce 260K bbl/day (bpd).

Regulators recommended approving the project in July, saying economic benefits outweighed "significant adverse effects" on the environment and indigenous communities.