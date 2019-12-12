Oneok completes Elk Creek NGL pipeline

Oneok (OKE +0.6% ) says it has completed its 900-mile Elk Creek Pipeline, and natural gas liquids are flowing on the pipeline which extends from the Williston Basin to its fractionation complex in Kansas.

Elk Creek has the capacity to transport as much as 240K bbl/day of unfractionated NGLs and the capability to be expanded to 400K bbl/day with additional pump facilities.

OKE expects total Rocky Mountain NGL volume transported on the Elk Creek and Bakken NGL pipelines to hit 240K bbl/day by the end of Q1 2020.