Consumer sector volatile as trade deal nears finish line

A trade deal agreement in principle between China and the Trump Administration is bringing investors flooding back in and out of consumer product companies that were sitting with a tariff overhang.

Some of the notable gainers include Hasbro (HAS +2.2% ), Mattel (MAT +4.6% ), L Brands (LB +6.7% ), Gaps (GPS +5.6% ), Ralph Lauren (RL +4.2% ), Whirlpool (WHR +4.1% ) and Fossil Group (FOSL +5% ) - although nearly all have pared their gains without the final sign-off from President Trump yet to be landed.