Consumer sector volatile as trade deal nears finish line

A trade deal agreement in principle between China and the Trump Administration is bringing investors flooding back in and out of consumer product companies that were sitting with a tariff overhang.
Some of the notable gainers include Hasbro (HAS +2.2%), Mattel (MAT +4.6%), L Brands (LB +6.7%), Gaps (GPS +5.6%), Ralph Lauren (RL +4.2%), Whirlpool (WHR +4.1%) and Fossil Group (FOSL +5%) - although nearly all have pared their gains without the final sign-off from President Trump yet to be landed.
Multinationals perceived to have the potential for trade war backlash in China are also seeing action off the trade developments. That list include Starbucks (SBUX +2%), FedEx (FDX +3.6%) and Walmart (WMT +0.6%).
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on HAS