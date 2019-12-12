U.S. reaches deal in principle with China, pending Trump's approval

  • The U.S. has reached a phase-one trade deal in principle with China, pending President Trump's approval, CNBC reports, citing three people close to the talks.
  • The president is meeting with advisers Thursday afternoon to discuss whether to delay the next round of U.S. tariffs.
  • Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials were offering to cut existing tariffs on about $360B in Chinese goods by half and scrap a new round of tariffs set to take effect on Dec. 15.
  • Nasdaq rises 0.5%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow each rise 0.7%.
  • SPDR S&P China ETF gains 1.3%.
  • ETFs: YINN, TDF, YANG, GXC, PGJ, FXP
