Apollo Global, Athene close on PK AirFinance purchase from GE Capital

Apollo Global Management (APO -0.9%) and Athene Holding (ATH +3%) close their purchase of PK AirFinance from GE (GE +4.9%) Capital's Aviation Services unit.
Apollo has acquired the PK AirFinance aircraft lending platform and Athene gets PK AirFinance's existing portfolio of loans.
Substantially all of the $3.6B of PK AirFinance financing receivables that were held for sale in Q2 2019 were sold in the transaction at a premium to book value.
While financial details of the deal weren't disclosed, GE received more than 90% of agreed proceeds upon the closing.
The transfer of the rest of the business is deferred pending certain regulatory and other conditions that are expected to be completed in H1 2020.
