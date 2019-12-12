Apollo Global, Athene close on PK AirFinance purchase from GE Capital

Apollo Global Management (APO -0.9% ) and Athene Holding (ATH +3% ) close their purchase of PK AirFinance from GE (GE +4.9% ) Capital's Aviation Services unit.

Apollo has acquired the PK AirFinance aircraft lending platform and Athene gets PK AirFinance's existing portfolio of loans.

Substantially all of the $3.6B of PK AirFinance financing receivables that were held for sale in Q2 2019 were sold in the transaction at a premium to book value.

While financial details of the deal weren't disclosed, GE received more than 90% of agreed proceeds upon the closing.

The transfer of the rest of the business is deferred pending certain regulatory and other conditions that are expected to be completed in H1 2020.