Avis, Hertz drop as Lyft Rentals launches

|About: Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)|By:, SA News Editor

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTlaunches a car rental service that has no mileage limits and 22 as the minimum age for a renter.

Lyft will charge the "local market rate" for gas and will provide renters with two $20 ride credits to cover the cost of taking a Lyft to and from the rental points.

Renters can take a car for a day or up to two weeks.

For now, Lyft is renting out Volkswagen Passat sedan and the Volkswagen Atlas SUV in San Francisco and Mazda 3 sedan and Mazda CX-5 SUV in Los Angeles. Pricing starts as low as $35/day for the Passat.

Rival Uber (UBER +0.8%) shut down its rental partnership with Getaround in 2018.

Avis (CAR -3.8%) and Hertz (HTZ -4.9%) shares are dropping on the Lyft news.

