Syncrude begins to restore production after disruption

The Syncrude oil sands facility has ramped up production following a disruption last week due to operational problems, Reuters reports.

Syncrude has restored about half of the 1.6M-barrel cut planned for December stemming from the still unspecified problems, according to the report.

Traders say the production increase widened the discount for light synthetic crude from the oil sands compared to WTI to ~$3.50/bbl from $2.85/bbl yesterday.