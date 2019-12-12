Deal reached to avert U.S. government shutdown, Lowey says (updated)

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey says negotiators have reached a deal in principle on all 12 spending bills.

Update at 5:08 PM ET: Top lawmakers reached a tentative agreement on federal government spending, giving the White House and Congress about a week to approve the specifics before funding runs out after Dec. 20.

The agreement was announced after a meeting between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the the leaders of two committees on Thursday.

A proposal considered during the negotiations allocates roughly about the same amount of funding Congress approved last fiscal year for building President Trump's border wall — $1.38B — and leaves the president's ability to redirect government funds untouched.