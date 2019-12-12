Boeing delays plans for record 737 production until 2021 - Reuters

Boeing (BA -0.9% ) has delayed plans to reach a record production rate of 57 737 jets per month next year, even before the Federal Aviation Administration announced a new delay in the return to service for the 737 MAX, Reuters reports.

After reaching a rate of 47 jets per month in March 2020, Boeing will make its next increase to 52 jets per month in September 2020 before hitting a record 57 per month in April 2021, according to the report.

CEO Dennis Muilenburg told analysts in October that he expected to be able to maintain the current production rate of 42 planes per month, followed by incremental rate increases that would bring the production rate to 57 in late 2020.