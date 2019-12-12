Fed increases repo term actions for year-end

The Fed will boost overnight repurchase (repo agreements) activity to ensure sufficient liquidity in the money markets at year-end.

The New York Fed, which conducts the open market operations, released its schedule for repo operations for Dec. 13, 2019-Jan. 14, 2020.

On Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, the Fed will increase overnight repo operations to at least $150B; in addition, the Open Market Trading Desk will offer on Dec. 30 a $75B repo that settles on Dec. 31 and matures on Jan. 2, 2020.

The Desk will continue to offer two-week term repo operations twice a week, four of which span year-end.

It will also offer a longer-maturity term repo operation that spans year-end; the amount of that operation will be at least $50B.

The Fed started adding liquidity to the short-term money market in mid-September after turmoil in the market sent short-term rates soaring.

"The Desk intends to adjust the timing and amounts of repo operations as needed to mitigate the risk of money market pressures that could adversely affect policy implementation," the New York Fed said in a statement.