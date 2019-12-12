Cooler weather outlook lifts natural gas prices

Natural gas futures (NYSEARCA:UNG) for January settled +3.8% to $2.328/MMBtu, as new forecasts for chilly temperatures to close out the month allayed fears among traders and analysts of an impending drop below $2.
The rebound stopped a slide that has cut ~20% off the nat gas price since early November, which is still 44% below the same time last year and the lowest mid-December level in four years.
The forecasts were enough for traders to shrug off a mildly bearish report from the Energy Information Administration that showed a 73B cf draw from U.S. gas stockpiles last week.
Natural gas-focused names closed higher: RRC +13.4%, AR +9.7%, EQT +6.9%, GPOR +6.7%, SWN +5.4%, CHK +5.2%, COG +1%.
ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL, GAZB, GAZ
