Cooler weather outlook lifts natural gas prices

Natural gas futures (NYSEARCA:UNG) for January settled +3.8% to $2.328/MMBtu, as new forecasts for chilly temperatures to close out the month allayed fears among traders and analysts of an impending drop below $2.

The rebound stopped a slide that has cut ~20% off the nat gas price since early November, which is still 44% below the same time last year and the lowest mid-December level in four years.

The forecasts were enough for traders to shrug off a mildly bearish report from the Energy Information Administration that showed a 73B cf draw from U.S. gas stockpiles last week.

Natural gas-focused names closed higher: RRC +13.4% , AR +9.7% , EQT +6.9% , GPOR +6.7% , SWN +5.4% , CHK +5.2% , COG +1% .

