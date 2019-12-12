Margins improve at Vince Holdings

Vince Holdings (NYSE:VNCE) reports total sales were up 3.4% in Q3 and direct-to-consumer sales rose 9.5%.

Gross margin improved 150 bps to 50.4% of sales. Net income was recorded at $8.0M vs. $6.8M a year ago. The 150 basis point increase was driven by channel and product mix, efficiencies in the product development cycle, sourcing initiatives and year-over-year adjustments to inventory reserves, partially offset by higher sales allowances and an increase in tariff costs.

The company says it increased strategic investments planned for Q4 to support its long-term growth objectives. Full-year guidance will be updated after Vince completes the required SEC financial filings related to the acquisition of Rebecca Taylor and Parker.