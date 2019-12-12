Adobe +3.3% after Q4 beats

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) +3.3% reports Q4 beats with revenue up 22% Y/Y. Subscription revenue was $2.69B (consensus: $2.7B) and product revenue was $161.1M (consensus: $153.1M).

Digital Media revenue was up 22% Y/Y to $2.08B, beating the $2.05B consensus. Digital Media ARR totaled $8.4B.

Creative revenue totaled $1.74B and Document Cloud came in at $339M.

Digital Experience grew 24% to $859M in revenue.

The Q1 guidance sees revenue of about $3.04B (consensus: $3.09B) with Digital Media up 19% Y/Y and Digital Experience up 15%. Non-GAAP EPS is expected at about $2.23, matching consensus.

FY20 outlook has revenue of $13.15B (consensus: $13.14B) with Digital Media growth of 19% and Digital Experience up 16%. Non-GAAP EPS is estimated at $9.75 (consensus: $9.76).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.