Costco trickles higher after earnings

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is slightly higher in AH trading after largely matching expectations with its Q3 report.

The retailer reports comparable sales were up 5.0% (ex-fuel and gas) vs. +5.0% consensus and e-commerce sales rose 5.5%. Total and comparable sales were negatively impacted by approximately one-half percent due to Thanksgiving occurring a week later this year.

Net income of $844M was generated vs. $767M a year ago.

Shares of Costco are up 0.56% AH to $299.00.

Previously: Costco EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Dec. 12)