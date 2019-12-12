House passes drug pricing bill, Senate unlikely to support

By a 230-192 margin, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation, championed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, aimed at corralling spiralling drug costs.

The bill's key provision would allow the feds to negotiate prices for expensive drugs that lack competition. A minimum of 50 medicines each year would be subject to talks.

A last-minute addition was a feasibility study to extend rebates for drug prices that increase faster than inflation to employer-sponsored coverage.

The bill has almost no chance to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate, however.

Selected tickers: BIB, THW, ARKG, IXJ, BIS, JNJ, XLV, XBI, PFE, MRK, PFE, ABBV, LLY, BIIB, VRTX, OTCQX:RHHBY, NVO, TEVA, NVO, TAK, BHC, NVS, AZN, GSK, BMY, AGN, AMGN, GILD