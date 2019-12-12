Broadcom reports beats, sees core semi bottom

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) +0.4% reports Q4 beats with upside FY20 guidance that sees revenue of $24.5-25.5B.

Q4 semiconductor solutions revenue totaled $4.55B. Infrastructure software revenue came in at $1.2B.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.17B, below the $3.29B consensus.

Gross margin was 69.9% versus the 70.1% estimate.

Key management quote: "We continue to believe that our core semiconductor business is bottoming and will return to year over year growth in the second half of our fiscal year."

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.