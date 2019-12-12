Trade deal looks imminent, sending stocks to record highs

Dec. 12, 2019 4:40 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor51 Comments
  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed at all-time highs, while the Dow pulled back at a bit from a record intraday high, following reports that a phase one U.S.-China trade deal has been reached in principle and only awaits Pres. Trump's signature.
  • WSJ reported U.S. negotiators offered to cut existing tariff rates by up to 50% on $360B of Chinese imports and to cancel the new tariffs set to take effect Dec. 15.
  • The S&P 500 cyclical sectors led today's advance, with energy (+2%) finding additional support in higher oil prices, the financials sector (+2%) helped by curve-steepening activity, and techs (+1.1%) enjoying a boost from semiconductor names.
  • WTI January crude oil settled +0.7% to $59.18/bbl, and lower U.S. Treasury prices lifted the two-year yield 6 bps to 1.67% and the 10-year yield 11 bps to 1.90%.
  • The sharp rise in yields weighed on the real estate (-1.5%) and utilities (-0.5%) sectors, and the communication services group (flat) was pressured by news that the FTC is considering a preliminary injunction on Facebook over antitrust concerns.
