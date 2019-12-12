Trump signs off on trade pact with China - Bloomberg (updated)

President Trump signs off on a phase-one trade agreement with China to avert tariffs set for Dec. 15, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Update at 4:58 PM ET: The deal includes a promise by the Chinese to buy more U.S. farm products, the people said. The officials also discussed potential reductions in existing tariffs on Chinese goods.

While the parties have agreed to the terms, the legal text hasn't yet been finalized, they said.

