Airbnb repaid $2B in taxes

Airbnb (AIRB) says it will have paid $2B in tourist and occupancy taxes by the end of the year. The disclosure is meant to show that Airbnb is putting systems in place to collect taxes and cooperate with local governments.

The company also says it has resolved most of its outstanding litigation in the United States, including cases in Boston and Miami.

Airbnb hopes to go public next year and faces a market nervous about tech company profits thanks to the failed IPO of WeWork and soft launches of Uber and Lyft.

Airbnb has said it was profitable on an adjusted basis in 2017 and 2018.