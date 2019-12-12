Conservative Party set to win U.K. election with majority: exit poll (updated)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears set to stay in power with an exit poll showing his Conservative Party winning a clear majority of parliamentary seats.

Johnson promised that a Conservative Party win would "get Brexit done," while the Labour Party, the main opposition party, wanted to renegotiate a Brexit pact with the EU then put it to a public vote.

The British pound jumps 2.3% against the U.S. dollar; the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) advances 2.4% in after-hours trading at 7:47 PM ET.

The exit poll by Ipsos Mori and commissioned by Sky News, the BBC, and ITV, was released soon after voting places around the U.K. closed at 10 PM London time.

Update at 8:25 PM ET: The poll projects that Conservatives would win 368 seats in parliament, up 50 seats from the 2017 election, and giving Tories almost 57% of the 650-seat parliament. That would make it the biggest Conservative national election victory since Margaret Thatcher's 1987 win.

Johnson's EU withdrawal agreement was agreed to in principle by the U.K. parliament, but hasn't yet been fully ratified by the lawmakers.

The U.K. prime minister had pushed for a snap election, hoping the Conservative Party could win a clear majority and complete the Brexit process.

