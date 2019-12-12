Barrick CEO says miner has financial 'firepower' for deals - Bloomberg

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) has the financial heft it needs to support its loftiest ambitions, CEO Mark Bristow says, also describing admiration but not interest in a deal - at least not yet - for Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX).

"We've definitely got the firepower to build a mine or to support a transaction," Bristow tells Bloomberg, noting the company will reach "net debt zero" by the end of next year.

Bristow said last month he could see logic to combining Barrick with FCX; now he says while it makes sense to start an "intellectual conversation" about such a deal, Barrick has no plans to rush into anything after spending three years putting together its tie-up with Randgold Resources.

For now, Barrick is more likely to sell copper than buy it; he says the company has "received inbound interest" in its Lumwana copper mine in Zambia.

Barrick has a long-term gold strategy and not on copper, but "if we want to be a materially relevant organization focused on gold, we're going to have to get our head around copper," and FCX is "the purest of all the copper miners."