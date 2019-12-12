Saudis seeking to ease tensions with Iran - WSJ
By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Saudi Arabia is quietly trying to mend fences with Iran and other regional foes, as it grows more worried about the risks conflict poses to its oil-dependent economy, WSJ reports.
- Saudi calculations are said to have changed after the September cruise missile and drone strike widely blamed on Iran temporarily disabled a large portion of the country's crude production.
- "The Sept. 14 attack was a game changer," the report quotes an unnamed Saudi official.
- Representatives of Saudi Arabia and Iran have directly exchanged messages in recent months and also communicated through intermediaries, focusing on the potential for easing tensions, according to the report.
