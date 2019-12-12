Saudis seeking to ease tensions with Iran - WSJ

  • Saudi Arabia is quietly trying to mend fences with Iran and other regional foes, as it grows more worried about the risks conflict poses to its oil-dependent economy, WSJ reports.
  • Saudi calculations are said to have changed after the September cruise missile and drone strike widely blamed on Iran temporarily disabled a large portion of the country's crude production.
  • "The Sept. 14 attack was a game changer," the report quotes an unnamed Saudi official.
  • Representatives of Saudi Arabia and Iran have directly exchanged messages in recent months and also communicated through intermediaries, focusing on the potential for easing tensions, according to the report.
  Potentially relevant tickers include USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, KSA, USOU, OILD, USOI, WTIU, GULF, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX
