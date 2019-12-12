Liberty Media seeks to raise stake in iHeartMedia - WSJ

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) +9.9% after-hours following a WSJ report that shareholder Liberty Media is seeking permission from the U.S. Department of Justice to increase its stake in the company.

Liberty owns a 4.8% stake in IHRT through Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA), and the deal now under consideration could give it control or outright ownership of the broadcaster, according to the report.

A deal for IHRT would increase Liberty's ability to collaborate among its businesses, potentially creating a bulwark against the rising influence of music streaming companies; Liberty owns 33% of Live Nation Entertainment, making it the concert giant's largest shareholder, and 71% of satellite radio company Sirius XM.