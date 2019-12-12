Permian firms must drill more just to maintain current production - report

Permian Basin oil and gas producers must drill substantially more wells just to maintain current production levels and even more to expand output, according to a new report from IHS Markit.

The base decline rate, or the rate at which production will fall through the year, has "increased dramatically" for the Permian's 150K-plus producing oil and gas wells, the report says.

Production from the Permian Basin reached 3.8M bbl/day at the start of this year, 1M bbl/day higher than the year before, but the report forecasts base production will decline by 40%, or ~1.5M bbl/day, by the end of 2019.

IHS expects the declines to continue to accelerate, posing a challenge for companies with cash constraints just to keep production flat.

Top Permian producers include CVX, OXY, CXO, PXD, FANG, EOG, APA, XOM, XEC, PE, RDS.A, DVN, NBL